Lawrence was placed on the 15-day injured list due to right elbow inflammation on Thursday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Lawrence has been a key piece of the Pirates' bullpen, maintaining a 0.79 ERA and 0.97 WHIP across 11.1 innings to begin the season. It's unclear how long he will be sidelined, but Mike Burrows is set to slot in as a replacement relief arm.