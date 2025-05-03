Justin Lawrence Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

The Pirates transferred Lawrence (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Lawrence was placed on the 15-day IL due to right elbow inflammation April 24. With his move to the 60-day injured list, the righty reliever isn't eligible to be activated until June 23. Lawrence's move to the 60-day IL made room for fellow reliever Tanner Rainey, who had his contract selected from Triple-A on Saturday, to join the 40-man roster.