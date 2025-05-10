Fantasy Baseball
Justin Martinez Injury: Beginning mound work Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2025 at 2:33pm

Martinez (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Sunday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo said Saturday that the ball has been "sizzling" out of Martinez's hand during his throwing program, which is a sign that the 23-year-old is feeling good after landing on the injured list May 1 with shoulder inflammation. Assuming all goes well during his bullpen session, Martinez may still be on pace to return when eligible next Friday.

