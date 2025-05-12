Fantasy Baseball
Justin Martinez Injury: Bullpen session goes well

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2025 at 4:16am

Martinez (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Sunday, MLB.com reports.

This was Martinez's first session on a mound since he was shut down with shoulder inflammation, or a dead arm as manager Torey Lovullo had described it. The report indicates the session went "real well," and that the reliever felt good. The manager also used the word "sizzling" to describe how the ball has been coming out of Martinez's hand while he worked through his throwing program, according to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. A return for this coming weekend's series against the Rockies is a possibility.

