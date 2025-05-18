Justin Martinez Injury: Continuing rehab at Triple-A

Martinez (shoulder) is scheduled to throw an inning for Triple-A Reno on Tuesday as part of his rehab assignment, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Martinez is working his way back from right shoulder inflammation and is nearing a return. A report Sunday indicated he'd rejoin the team for the start of the series against the Dodgers on Monday or at the start of a series against St. Louis on Friday. With Martinez throwing an inning for Reno on Tuesday, it's expected he'll rejoin the big-league club ahead of its series against the Cardinals.