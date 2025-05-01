Justin Martinez Injury: Hits IL with shoulder inflammation

The Diamondbacks placed Martinez on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right shoulder inflammation.

Martinez's velocity and results have trended in the wrong direction lately, so the Diamondbacks are opting to shut him down for the time being. He is scheduled to undergo imaging to see if there is anything more serious beyond inflammation in his pitching shoulder. With A.J. Puk (elbow) also on the shelf, the Diamondbacks could mix and match at closer. Ryan Thompson, Shelby Miller and Kevin Ginkel are among the options to see save chances.