Justin Martinez Injury: May pitch off mound this weekend

Martinez (shoulder) extended his throwing program out to 90 feet Thursday and could get back on a mound this weekend, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Martinez began his throwing program earlier in the week and may need just the minimum stay on the 15-day injured list, per manager Torey Lovullo. "I know you guys want to know on Day 16 is he gonna be available?" Lovullo said. "I think it's gonna potentially be around that time. It's not gonna be much longer than that if it's not on that day." Since Martinez landed on the IL, Shelby Miller and Kevin Ginkel have been given save opportunities.