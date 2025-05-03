Justin Martinez Injury: Receives promising imaging results

Martinez had an MRI on his right shoulder that showed no structural damage, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Martinez experienced a drop in velocity during his past two appearances, including in Wednesday's relief outing against the Mets, and was subsequently placed on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation. The righty received good news Saturday, however, as imaging didn't show any structural damage in the shoulder. Martinez is eligible to be activated from the IL on May 16, though it's not yet clear if he'll be ready to resume pitching in games at that point.