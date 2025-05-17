Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Justin Martinez headshot

Justin Martinez Injury: Return date nearing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Martinez (shoulder) could be activated to start the Diamondbacks series against the Dodgers on Monday, or the team could wait until its series against the Cardinals on Friday, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Martinez made his first rehab appearance in the Arizona Complex League on Saturday. The next step will either be activation or having his rehab assignment transferred to Triple-A Reno. Regardless of his exact return date, Martinez should take the mound within the next week for the Diamondbacks.

Justin Martinez
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now