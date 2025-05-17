Justin Martinez Injury: Return date nearing

Martinez (shoulder) could be activated to start the Diamondbacks series against the Dodgers on Monday, or the team could wait until its series against the Cardinals on Friday, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Martinez made his first rehab appearance in the Arizona Complex League on Saturday. The next step will either be activation or having his rehab assignment transferred to Triple-A Reno. Regardless of his exact return date, Martinez should take the mound within the next week for the Diamondbacks.