Justin Martinez headshot

Justin Martinez Injury: Set for live BP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Martinez (shoulder) will throw to live hitters Wednesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Martinez felt strong after completing a bullpen session Sunday, and it's another positive sign that he's progressing to throwing against hitters Wednesday. It remains unclear if the D-Backs will send the 23-year-old out on a rehab assignment, as he'll be eligible to be activated from the 15-day injured list Friday after going down with shoulder inflammation at the beginning of the month.

Justin Martinez
Arizona Diamondbacks
