Justin Martinez Injury: Set to begin throwing program

Martinez (shoulder) will begin throwing later this week after being placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Martinez was placed on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation Thursday, but he received promising imaging results Saturday, which didn't show any structural damage. The relief pitcher is first eligible to return to action May 16, but it's far too early to place a timeline on when he'll be able to make his return to the mound. Once Martinez picks a ball up later this week, there will be a better understanding of where he's at physically.