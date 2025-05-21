Fantasy Baseball
Justin Martinez headshot

Justin Martinez Injury: Throws scoreless inning at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 22, 2025 at 6:37am

Martinez (shoulder) allowed one hit over a scoreless inning during a rehab appearance for Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Martinez made his second appearance while on rehab assignment after throwing an inning in a rookie-level Arizona Complex League game Saturday. The reliever has already spent more than the minimum 15 days on the injured list, so he could be on track for activation at some point in the coming days.

Justin Martinez
Arizona Diamondbacks
