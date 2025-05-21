Justin Martinez Injury: Throws scoreless inning for Reno

Martinez (shoulder) allowed one hit over a scoreless inning for Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Martinez made his second appearance while on rehab assignment after throwing an inning in an Arizona Complex League game Saturday. The reliever completed the 15-day IL minimum last Friday, and manager Torey Lovullo expressed optimism throughout Martinez's IL stint that the right-hander could be back at or near the minimum requirement. The manager may wish he activated Martinez sooner, as the Diamondbacks blew a late lead in a 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday.