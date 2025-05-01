Fantasy Baseball
Justin Martinez headshot

Justin Martinez Injury: To IL with shoulder inflammation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

The Diamondbacks placed Martinez on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right shoulder inflammation.

Martinez's velocity and results have trended in the wrong direction lately, He is scheduled to undergo imaging to see if there is anything more serious beyond inflammation in his pitching shoulder. With A.J. Puk (elbow) also sidelined, the Diamondbacks could mix and match at closer, with Ryan Thompson, Shelby Miller and Kevin Ginkel among the options to see save chances.

