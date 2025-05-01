Justin Martinez Injury: Velo concerns could prompt IL stint

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said that Martinez is scheduled to get imaging on his right shoulder after displaying diminished velocity during his relief appearance in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Mets, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. "We're still trying to sift through it ourselves," Lovullo said of Martinez. "We just wanted to get the feeling from him as to how he's doing. It's clear that the velo is down and the stuff is not the same. We're still evaluating."

Martinez entered the game in the bottom of the ninth with the Diamondbacks up 4-1, but he was removed after 14 pitches (just five strikes). He failed to record an out in the win, as he allowed a leadoff home run and then walked the next two batters before Ryan Thompson stepped in to put out the fire and clinch the save. According to Gilbert, Martinez first experienced some shoulder fatigue coming out of his previous appearance Sunday, but he wasn't sent in for imaging despite his two-seamer being about three ticks down from his season average. His velocity then dropped down a few more ticks Wednesday to 93.5 miles per hour, and that decline coupled with the rough performance has left the Diamondbacks more open to the idea that he'll require a stint on the injured list. The Diamondbacks will wait for Martinez to be evaluated before making any decisions on his status.