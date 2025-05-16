Fantasy Baseball
Justin Martinez

Justin Martinez Injury: Will pitch in ACL game Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Diamondbacks Torey Lovullo said Friday that Martinez (shoulder) will throw in the Arizona Complex League on Saturday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Martinez is in the final stages of his recovery from right shoulder inflammation, which caused him to be placed on the 15-day injured list in early May. He progressed to facing live batters earlier this week, and he'll take the next step in his rehab program by throwing in an ACL game Saturday. Martinez could return to the big club shortly after Saturday's outing depending on how his shoulder responds.

