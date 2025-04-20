Fantasy Baseball
Justin Martinez

Justin Martinez News: Stepping in as full-time closer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2025 at 9:24am

Martinez is expected to be the Diamondbacks' primary closer after the team placed A.J. Puk (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Saturday.

Puk will undergo an MRI when the team returns to Arizona following its road series against the Cubs. Martinez, who had been sharing closing duties with Puk, should become the main option in the ninth inning but could cede some save opportunities once Kevin Ginkel (shoulder) is activated. Martinez has not allowed a run while striking out 10 and walking one over seven innings.

Justin Martinez
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
