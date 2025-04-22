Justin Martinez News: Was unavailable due to fatigue

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said that Martinez was unavailable to pitch in Sunday's extra-innings win over the Cubs due to "fatigue" and a recent heavy workload, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Martinez hadn't pitched since Thursday and threw only 10 pitches in that appearance, but trainers told Lovullo the reliever could use another day of rest Sunday. The Diamondbacks took the lead in the top of the 10th inning that day before Shelby Miller gave up the tying run in the bottom of the frame in his second inning of work. After Arizona grabbed the lead again with a run in the top of the 11th, Drey Jameson came on to secure his second career save. Martinez did not undergo any imaging and presumably will be available for Tuesday's series opener against the Rays. With A.J. Puk (elbow) out and Kevin Ginkel (shoulder) also still working his way back, Martinez is the clear favorite for saves in Arizona's bullpen right now.