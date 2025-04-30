Justin Sterner News: Extends scoreless streak

Sterner allowed a walk while striking out two over a scoreless inning Wednesday against the Rangers. He's thrown 14.2 scoreless innings to begin the season.

Sterner has an impressive 29.6% strikeout rate and hasn't allowed a Barrel this season. However, he's been a bit lucky with a 14.8% walk rate and a .200 BABIP. His early success could find him used in higher-leverage spots as he's mostly been used in middle relief.