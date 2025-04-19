Justin Topa News: Opening Saturday

Topa will open Saturday's game against Atlanta, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Topa has given up just one run in 6.2 innings this season, and he'll now be tasked with facing the top of Atlanta's lineup Saturday in what will be the first start of his major-league career. The 34-year-old righty will likely remain in the game for just one inning before handing things over to Simeon Woods Richardson, who is due to pitch in bulk relief.