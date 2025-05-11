Justin Turner News: Serving as DH again Sunday

Turner is serving as the designated hitter and batting eighth in Sunday's game against the Mets.

Turner is serving as Chicago's DH for the second straight game, as Ian Happ (oblique) is out of the lineup, which is pushing regular DH Seiya Suzuki into left field. Turner has yet to really get going in a limited role for the Cubs, as he's slashing just .161/.269/.161 across 23 games. The veteran is also still looking for his first home run in a Chicago uniform.