Justin Verlander Injury: Bound for 15-day IL

Manager Bob Melvin said Wednesday that Verlander will be placed on the 15-day injured list due to right pectoral soreness, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Verlander was dealing with the issue during his last start against the Athletics on Sunday. There was optimism that he would be able to make his next turn through the rotation this weekend in Washington, but the veteran right-hander will instead go on the IL and miss at least two starts. The Giants could call up a starter from Triple-A to replace Verlander or shift Jordan Hicks from the bullpen back into the rotation.