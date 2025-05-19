Justin Verlander Injury: Nursing pectoral issue

Giants manager Bob Melvin said Monday that Verlander is dealing with a slight pectoral issue, but he is optimistic the pitcher will make his next scheduled start Saturday versus the Nationals, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Verlander revealed after displaying reduced velocity in Sunday's start against the Athletics that he was affected by a physical issue, and now Melvin has offered more specifics on the nature of the injury. The 42-year-old hurler will presumably need to get through a between-starts throwing session before being cleared for Saturday, but at the moment the Giants don't expect Verlander to miss his next turn.