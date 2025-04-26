Fantasy Baseball
Justin Verlander News: Still winless despite quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Verlander (0-2) took the loss Friday as the Giants were downed 2-0 by the Rangers, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five.

The 42-year-old right-hander delivered his second straight quality start on 89 pitches (65 strikes), but San Francisco's bats couldn't get going against Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas bullpen. Verlander appears to be turning things around, but on the season he still carries a 4.99 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB through 30.2 innings. He'll be in an excellent spot to collect his first win as a Giant in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Rockies.

