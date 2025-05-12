Justin Verlander News: Takes narrow loss

Verlander (0-3) allowed two runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings to take the loss Monday versus the Diamondbacks.

Verlander's performance has stabilized after a rough first few turns through the rotation. This was his fourth quality start in his last five outings, though he ended up with the loss anyway after allowing a pair of solo home runs to Corbin Carroll in the low-scoring game. Verlander's ERA is down to 4.31, but he still has a 1.35 WHIP and 40:16 K:BB over 48 innings through nine starts this season. He hasn't had a BB/9 over 3.0 in a full season since 2017, but it's right at that mark so far in 2025. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Athletics.