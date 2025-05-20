Justin Wilson News: Earns win Monday

Wilson (2-0) allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one over one inning to earn the win Tuesday against the Mets.

Wilson entered for starter Hunter Dobbins with two outs in the fifth inning and runners at the corners. The lefty was brought in to face the switch-hitting Francisco Lindor, who hits righties (.893 OPS) much better than lefties (.574). The result was an epic 10-pitch at-bat that ended with Lindor's swing-and-miss at Wilson's eighth slider. The reliever's been low-key effective for the Red Sox, posting a 2.35 ERA over 15.1 innings and has not allowed a run over his last nine appearances.