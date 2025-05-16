Fantasy Baseball
Justin Wrobleski headshot

Justin Wrobleski News: Sent back to OKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

The Dodgers optioned Wrobleski to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Wrobleski pitched well after being recalled Thursday, tossing four shutout frames and striking out four batters while collecting his first win of the season. However, he'll now be sent back to the Comets in favor of Ryan Loutos, who offers another fresh arm to Los Angeles' bullpen.

Justin Wrobleski
Los Angeles Dodgers
