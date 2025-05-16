Justin Wrobleski News: Sent back to OKC
The Dodgers optioned Wrobleski to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Wrobleski pitched well after being recalled Thursday, tossing four shutout frames and striking out four batters while collecting his first win of the season. However, he'll now be sent back to the Comets in favor of Ryan Loutos, who offers another fresh arm to Los Angeles' bullpen.
