NFL Draft Special
Kaleb Ort Injury: Another rehab outing Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Ort (oblique) will make a rehab appearance with Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ort was placed on the 15-day injured list at the beginning of the season due to a left oblique strain. He started his rehab assignment April 7, and and across six minor-league outings he's allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out four across 5.1 innings. Ort is nearing a return to the majors, and barring any setbacks, he could be activated off the IL during the Astros' weekend series against the Royals.

