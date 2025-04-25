Kaleb Ort Injury: Another rehab outing scheduled
Ort (oblique) will make a rehab appearance with Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Ort was placed on the 15-day injured list at the beginning of the season due to a left oblique strain. He started his rehab assignment April 7, and across six minor-league outings he's allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out four across 5.1 innings. Ort is nearing a return to the majors, and barring any setbacks, he could be activated off the IL during the Astros' weekend series against the Royals.
