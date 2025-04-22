Kaleb Ort Injury: Needs another rehab outing

Ort (oblique) will make one more rehab appearance Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Ort has already appeared in five games during his rehab assignment, during which he's allowed three runs (two earned) while striking out four batters and walking three across 4.1 innings. The Astros will now get him one final tune-up before he joins the active roster for the team's weekend series against Kansas City. Once he returns, the 33-year-old righty is likely to work in middle relief.