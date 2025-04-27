Fantasy Baseball
Kaleb Ort

Kaleb Ort News: Reinstated from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

The Astros activated Ort (oblique) from the 15-day injured list Sunday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The right-hander will take the roster spot of Forrest Whitley, who was placed on the IL due to a knee sprain. Ort has been sidelined since the start of spring training but is ready to join the Astros after allowing two earned runs with a 5:5 K:BB in seven minor-league rehab appearances.

