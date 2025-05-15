Kameron Misner News: Homers in Thursday's win

Misner went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Misner has hit safely in four straight games, going 4-for-15 with two RBI and eight strikeouts in that span. He hasn't logged a multi-hit effort since April 23 versus the Diamondbacks, but the Rays' injury woes in the outfield have allowed Misner to maintain a starting role in center field. He cedes some at-bats to Chandler Simpson, primarily against left-handed pitchers. Misner is at a .256/.305/.436 slash line with four homers, 13 RBI, 18 runs scored, three stolen bases, seven doubles and a triple over 128 plate appearances.