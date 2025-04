High-A Beloit placed Milbrandt on the 7-day injured list with fluid buildup in his arm, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.

Milbrandt is expected to return to action sometime in May. The 20-year-old righty logged a 4.33 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 91:57 K:BB in 97.2 innings at High-A in 2024.