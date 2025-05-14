Kash Mayfield Injury: Exits outing with sore shoulder

Mayfield was removed from Tuesday's start at Single-A Lake Elsinore due to left shoulder discomfort, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

It's not clear how long Mayfield might be sidelined, but the Padres will be careful with one of their best pitching prospects. The 20-year-old southpaw has posted a 4.87 ERA and 27:9 K:BB over 20.1 innings this season in his first pro season.