Ke'Bryan Hayes News: Ends four-game hitless streak

Hayes went 1-for-3 with one RBI, a walk and two runs scored Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Hayes has struggled at the plate for most of the season and that hasn't changed recently, as he entered Wednesday's game hitless in his last four starts. He ended that streak with an RBI single in the sixth inning to drive in his first run since May 12. Hayes has seven runs scored with three RBI with only a .207 batting average for the month.