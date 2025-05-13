Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Keeler Morfe headshot

Keeler Morfe Injury: Out with finger sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Single-A Delmarva placed Morfe on its 7-day injured list April 22 due to a right ring finger sprain, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Morfe suffered the injury during his April 18 start. The 18-year-old righty had struggled mightily with his control over three abbreviated outings to begin the season, walking 12 batters and allowing seven runs (five earned) in just two innings.

Keeler Morfe
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now