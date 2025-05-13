Keeler Morfe Injury: Out with finger sprain
Single-A Delmarva placed Morfe on its 7-day injured list April 22 due to a right ring finger sprain, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Morfe suffered the injury during his April 18 start. The 18-year-old righty had struggled mightily with his control over three abbreviated outings to begin the season, walking 12 batters and allowing seven runs (five earned) in just two innings.
