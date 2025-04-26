Fantasy Baseball
Keider Montero News: Starting Game 2 as 27th man

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Tigers added Montero to their roster as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader, and he will start the nightcap against Baltimore, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The Tigers didn't use Montero out of the bullpen during Game 1, so they'll give the 24-year-old his third start of the season Saturday. He's allowed eight earned runs over 9.1 innings in the majors so far this season but will have a decent chance to bounce back against an Orioles offense that ranks 20th in the majors with a .692 OPS.

Keider Montero
Detroit Tigers
