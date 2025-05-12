Keider Montero News: Working out of bullpen Tuesday

Montero will be deployed as the primary pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Montero was thought to be in line for a spot start Tuesday, but the Tigers will elect to roll out an opener before calling on Montero out of the bullpen. The right-hander is fresh off an impressive eight-inning outing Thursday at Coors Field, surrendering one run on five hits while striking out two and walking three.