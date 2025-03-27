Fantasy Baseball
Ken Waldichuk headshot

Ken Waldichuk Injury: Placed on 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

The Athletics placed Waldichuk (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Thursday.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2024, Waldichuk isn't expected to rejoin the Athletics until closer to midseason. The 27-year-old southpaw began throwing bullpen sessions in early March, but it will take a while for him to build to a starter's workload if that's the role the A's have planned for him.

