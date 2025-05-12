Kendall Graveman Injury: Could be activated this week

Graveman (back) rejoined the Diamondbacks on Sunday and could be activated from the 15-day injured list during the upcoming week, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Graveman completed a three-appearance minor-league rehab assignment Friday, and all signs point to him being activated at some point during the series against the Giants that kicks off Monday. Though the back end of the Arizona bullpen is unsettled, Graveman is unlikely to immediately factor into the closer mix and will likely work in a setup role or in middle relief.