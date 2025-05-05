Kendall Graveman Injury: Moves rehab to Triple-A

Graveman (back) will make a rehab appearance with Triple-A Reno on Wednesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Graveman has missed the entirety of the 2025 campaign to this point while recovering from a right lumbar strain, but he appears to be on the cusp of returning to action with the Diamondbacks. After tossing 1.2 scoreless innings in a rehab outing in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League over the weekend, Graveman has now been cleared to shift his assignment to Reno, where he'll likely make a few appearances before being activated from the 15-day injured list.