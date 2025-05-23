Kenley Jansen News: Notches 11th save

Jansen walked two and struck out one over a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Friday's 7-4 win over the Marlins.

After pitching four times in five days from May 16-20, Jansen had a couple of days off before the Angels' next save chance occurred. He made this one a little interesting, as he put two runners in scoring position, but he got Graham Pauley to pop out to end the threat. Jansen has given up just one run over his last 5.1 innings despite allowing at least one baserunner in all five appearances in that span. For the year, he's at a 4.96 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB over 16.1 innings while converting all 11 of his save chances, so his status as the Angels' closer isn't in danger.