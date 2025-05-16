Kenta Maeda News: Gets minor-league deal from Cubs

The Cubs signed Maeda to a minor-league contract Thursday, Yuki Yamada of MLB.com reports.

Maeda was released by the Tigers last week after allowing eight runs (seven earned) with an 8:6 K:BB over eight innings in a low-leverage relief role. The right-hander is expected to join the Triple-A Iowa rotation and make a start Saturday. Maeda could provide the Cubs with some experienced rotation depth.