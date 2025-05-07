Fantasy Baseball
Kenta Maeda headshot

Kenta Maeda News: Placed on waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

The Tigers placed Maeda on unconditional release waivers Wednesday.

After being designated for assignment Thursday, the Tigers will now look to remove Maeda from the organization entirely. The 37-year-old has given up seven earned runs in eight innings this season. It's hard to imagine another team is willing to pay what remains of the $10 million he's owed for that kind of production, so he'll most likely clear waivers and enter free agency.

