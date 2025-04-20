Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kerry Carpenter headshot

Kerry Carpenter Injury: Dealing with hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Carpenter was removed from Sunday's loss to the Rays due to right hamstring soreness, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Carpenter went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI before being replaced in the field during the eighth inning. The 27-year-old is headed for medical testing, which should provide clarity on whether he'll require a trip to the injured list.

Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now