Kerry Carpenter Injury: Dealing with hamstring injury
Carpenter was removed from Sunday's loss to the Rays due to right hamstring soreness, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Carpenter went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI before being replaced in the field during the eighth inning. The 27-year-old is headed for medical testing, which should provide clarity on whether he'll require a trip to the injured list.
