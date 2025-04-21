Fantasy Baseball
Kerry Carpenter

Kerry Carpenter Injury: Not in lineup, but not going on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Carpenter (hamstring) is not in Monday's lineup versus the Padres but is not expected to need a stint on the 10-day injured list, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

It's possible Carpenter's status changes if he doesn't recover as quickly as hoped from right hamstring soreness, but for now the Tigers are considering him day-to-day. Riley Greene and Zach McKinstry are in the corner outfield spots for the Tigers on Monday, while Colt Keith will be the designated hitter.

Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

