Kerry Carpenter headshot

Kerry Carpenter Injury: Tests out hamstring pregame

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Carpenter tested out his right hamstring with some running in the outfield pregame Monday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Carpenter was forced to depart Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Rays due to hamstring soreness. It's a good sign that he was able to test out the leg injury with some pregame work, but there's still no word yet on how much time he might miss.

Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers
