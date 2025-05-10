Kerry Carpenter News: Homer, three hits in loss

Carpenter went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a triple, and an additional run scored in Saturday's 10-3 loss to the Rangers.

Carpenter homered to lead off the first inning and fell a double shy of the cycle. Over his past 10 games, the 27-year-old has tallied four multi-hit efforts with six extra-base hits, eight RBI and nine runs scored. On the season, he's slashing .290/.309/.550 with nine long balls, 21 RBI and 21 runs scored across 137 plate appearances.