Kerry Carpenter News: Leaves yard Tuesday

Carpenter went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

Carpenter led off the game with a solo blast off Erick Fedde for his 10th home run of the season. The home run was only his second extra-base hit in his last eight games and was his first RBI since he last homered May 10. Carpenter's hitting .283 for the season but that's accompanied by a .310 on-base percentage largely in part because he's only walked five times in 174 plate appearances thus far.