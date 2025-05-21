Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kerry Carpenter headshot

Kerry Carpenter News: Leaves yard Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Carpenter went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

Carpenter led off the game with a solo blast off Erick Fedde for his 10th home run of the season. The home run was only his second extra-base hit in his last eight games and was his first RBI since he last homered May 10. Carpenter's hitting .283 for the season but that's accompanied by a .310 on-base percentage largely in part because he's only walked five times in 174 plate appearances thus far.

Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now