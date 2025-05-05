Kerry Carpenter News: Totals five RBI in win

Carpenter went 4-for-6 with a homer, a double and five RBI in Sunday's win over the Angels.

Carpenter plated a pair of runs with a double in the second and then blew the game wide open with a three-run shot to center field in the sixth. He now has three homers in his last six games and has notched three-plus hits in two of his last three. Carpenter has recently seen a majority of his starts coming from the leadoff spot, and it's paid off, as he leads the team with a .295 batting average after Sunday's massive day.